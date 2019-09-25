TuneIn, Apple to bring more radio stations to Apple Music

This collaboration comes on the heels of Apple’s release of iOS 13, which introduces a new radio experience to Apple devices – including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, CarPlay, and HomePod. TuneIn will offer sports fans, news devotees and radio enthusiasts alike the ability to hear the voices they trust on their favorite Siri-enabled devices with just a simple voice command, according to Tony Archibong, vice president, Distribution & Business Development.

For example, just ask Siri to play FOX News Talk, Clemson Football, or regional radio favorites such as Heart UK, RTL Germany, NRJ France, ABC Australia or CBC Canada to directly launch the TuneIn listening experience. The complete feature will be rolling out to Apple Music and all Siri-enabled devices across various stages of this week.

TuneIn’s radio stations can be accessed worldwide in 197 countries on more than 200 different platforms and devices.