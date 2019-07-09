Apple development with Swift curriculum now available in Canvas Commons/
Instructure announced at its annual InstructureCon event that App Development with Swift curriculum is now available in Canvas Commons. Swift is Apple's easy-to-learn programming language.
The App Development with Swift curriculum teaches the programming skills needed to design and build a fully functioning app. App Development with Swift is available as a free download on Apple Books. It’s also now freely available in Canvas Commons, so educators to pull that content into their courses within the Canvas Learning Management Platform.
The App Development with Swift course also includes a certification offering, available through Certiport, to recognize students' knowledge of Swift, app developer tools, and core components of apps.
Canvas Commons is a digital library full of educational content that enables Canvas educators to find, import, and share resources. It allows educators to share learning resources with each other, as well as import learning resources into a Canvas course.
The App Development with Swift course integration announced today provides lessons, teacher guides, and developer tools for teaching app coding in the classroom.