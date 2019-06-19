ZAGG’s Slim Book Go is a fine keyboard/case combo for the iPad Pro

The detachable keyboard connects with the iPad Pro via Bluetooth (seems like few companies are taking advantage of Apple’s Smart Connector port, which seems a shame). Unlike Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio, the ZAGG product’s laptop style keys (which are full-sized!) are available in seven backlit colors and provide shortcut keys for iOS controls, such as launching Spotlight and adjusting volume levels.

The reverse kickstand, which moves with a certain amount of stiffness, allows you to adjust the screen angle for typing, drawing, or watching videos. Speaking of drawing, the Slim Book Go is very Apple Pencil friendly.

There's a cutout for the stylus ….. er, pencil …. to magnetically attach to the iPad Pro for charging, as well as a pocket on the opposite side to securely hold the pencil when you’re working with it.

For all its flexibility, the 11.5 x 9.6 x 0.8 inch Slim Book Go adds some heft to the iPad Pro. If size and true slimness what you desire, Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio, adds little size or weight to the iPad Pro. That said, the Slim Book Go comes in two parts: the case and the keyboard. If you don’t need the physical keyboard, you can easily detach it.

The Slim Book Go can, via Bluetooth, connect to two different devices simultaneously. You may find this handy, but it’s a feature I don’t use.