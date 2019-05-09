There's a good chance a new Apple monitor will arrive at WWDC

Last month the LG UltraFine 4K was listed as sold out at Apple’s online store. Now the 5K model (pictured) is sold out, as well. These were the displays that the tech giant promoted for use with its Mac laptop and Mac mini lines.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Mac maker will release a 32-inch, 6K display this year, as well as a 15-inch MacBook Pro. Both make sense, and the rumored display would be a perfect fit for the company’s promised “modular Mac Pro.