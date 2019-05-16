Review of the “new” Brydge Pro keyboard for the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Review by Guest Author Desmond Fuller

I will start this review with an admission. I like the new MacBook Pro keyboard. It took me a few minutes to get accustomed to it, but I quickly reached my normal 110wpm speed. I use a membrane on top of the keyboard to protect it, but I will say that I’ve been burned by the space bar and the Y key not working correctly.

Isn’t this an iPad keyboard review? Yes it is, but bear with me. Low-travel keys on keyboard do not bother me, so when I bought my 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) I went with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio. The feeling between the MacBook Pro and the Folio are very similar (except you can not get crumbs inside the Folio’s keyboard).

Over the years, I have heard of the Brydge keyboards. I have heard podcasts about the “early years” of companies like Brydge, where it may take returning several keyboards before you find one that works properly. Honestly, I assumed Brydge was a flash in the pan Kickstarter type of company. I highly doubted that I would ever try one of their keyboards and frankly it didn’t bother me.

Something happened several months ago; Brydge announced they were making a keyboard for the new iPad Pro and were taking pre-orders. I had an internal battle about purchasing it. Did I really want to spend $170 on a laptop-style keyboard for my 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro? I finally came to the point when I figured I would try it an honest review of the product and give it away if I didn’t like it. I was also told by many colleagues that the quality had improved tremendously from the early days of Kickstarter.

Here’s the thing... I REALLY like it. Yes, I know it goes against everything I said about low-travel keyboards. As I’ve been using this keyboard (including using it to write this review) it just “feels” right.