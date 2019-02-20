Apple Teacher updated with new professional learning experience/
Apple Teacher — a a free professional learning program designed to support and celebrate educators using Apple products for teaching and learning — has been updated with a new professional learning experience.
Now educators can learn more than 75 skills to help them use the iPad in everyday teaching and learning. For each new skill Apple has included short lessons with guided tutorials and ideas on how to apply them.
When you sign up for Apple Teacher, you’ll start a self‑paced journey through the Apple Teacher Learning Center and Multi-Touch starter guides for iPad and Mac. The program is open to all educators and is a way for schools and districts to offer free professional learning that their staff can work through together.