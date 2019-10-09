Tap Strap 2 launches with a focus on the iPad

Tap Co-founder and CEO Dovid Schick says the Tap Strap 2 AirMouse works right out of the box as a standard Bluetooth device, and doesn’t require any software drivers or calibration. As an AirMouse, it has three user-selected modes of operation:

Mouse Mode, which allows users to control a cursor, click and scroll just like they would with a standard mouse.

Multimedia Mode, where users can play, pause, adjust volume and move to the next or previous track.

Smart TV mode, through which users can navigate menus, select items and search for content. All of this is accomplished with hand gestures.

Tap Strap 2 uses onboard intelligence to automatically know what interaction the user intends. When a user's hand is horizontal, Tap Strap 2 becomes a keyboard. When the thumb rests on a surface, it seamlessly switches to optical mouse mode. And when the user's hand is rotated vertically, Tap Strap 2 will switch gears yet again into AirMouse mode.

While Tap Strap 2 works with any Bluetooth enabled device, it provides enhanced support for iPad, offering iOS relevant functions that aren’t supported by standard mice, such as horizontal swipes, accessing the home screen and launching the app switcher, according to Schick. It allows users to input text and navigate without the touchscreen interface.

Schick says it also opens up Tap to entirely new uses, like improved navigation of Apple TV, Amazon Firestick and other Smart TVs, and gesture-controlled inputs for AR/VR. Tap Strap 2 also extends device accessibility for individuals who have difficulty controlling a touch screen, and greatly improves the experience of using the iPad in professional settings, he adds.

The Tap Strap 2 is available for $199 on Amazon.com or TapWithUs.com.