Grammarian Pro3 X a useful tool for those of us who plug away at documents on our Macs

You use the Grammarian Pencil Menu or Grammarian Input Menu to access Grammarian Pro3's checking features. With your document window that you want to check frontmost, select the Check All or Check Selection menu item in the Grammarian Pencil Menu or Grammarian Input Menu.

When you check a document, it flags the different types of errors in one pass. Grammarian Pro3 X also automatically corrects (AutoCorrect) certain spelling errors interactively such as "teh" for "the." What's more, Grammarian Pro2 X automatically types predetermined phrases (AutoType) such as "btw" for "by the way," etc.

The app includes a dictionary and thesaurus that can be used to look up words as you make corrections. Other Grammarian Pro2 X features include: Parts of Speech, Linear Sentence Diagraming, Word Frequency, Readability Statistics, and more. Access all these features are available through a universal Grammarian Pro2 X Pencil Menu.

Grammarian Pro3 X also plays sound warnings when it detects an error -- a feature that you'll either love or hate. I liked it at first, but after a couple of dozen beeps, it became annoying, so you may wish to turn it off -- or at least turn the volume down.