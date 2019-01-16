Rogue Amoeba filled all my Mac audio needs

You can then select this virtual audio device anywhere on the Mac as though it is a physical device. Loopback totally solved what I was trying to do.

There is so much more Loopback can do. You can combine guests on a podcast with background music for an intro, etc. Loopback works with any app and any input device. The possibilities are endless.

Loopback is available at www.rogueameba.com for $99. There is a free version to try that will work for 20 minutes before the sound quality is degraded. I thought it was my most used app on the Mac until the next app-- also from Rogue Amoeba.

Audio Hijack

This app from Rogue Amoeba does exactly what it says. It “hijacks” any audio on your Mac. This has become one of my most go-to apps. Simply stated, Audio Hijack can record any audio on your Mac. But it goes way beyond that; it’s a virtual mixer board.

You can take multiple sources and combine them into one simple by dragging “blocks” onto a workspace. There are many presets for you to choose from, or you can start from scratch. You can take sources from Skype, multiple microphones, iTunes, etc.

You can then combine these into a source to record. (You can even use a virtual audio device that you created in Loopback.) You can then add effects and filters at any point along the path you have created for various effects and audio level control.

There are a couple of broadcasts online I like to listen to, but I’m not always at the computer. I simple set up a new blank session to record a particular URL. I then input that stream to an MP3 (or other format) at the quality I desire (Audio Hijack has presets for quality, or you can select your own.) I then can schedule that session to run at a particular time. I have it set to only record for 30 minutes. When I return to my Mac, the audio is recorded and waiting for me to listen to.