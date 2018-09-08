NotaBene: A decidedly different iOS email/notetaking app

Just when I become jaded and believe that every possible app has been thought of, someone proves me wrong. In this case, the app is an email app that works quite a bit differently from those that you're used to using. Called NotaBene, this iOS app is from the folks at Fin, which is a very powerful AI service that is useful for those who need -- but can't afford -- a personal assistant.

The idea behind NotaBene is simple: it's a quick, get-the-job-done, write-only email client that you can use to send emailed notes to yourself and a short list of contacts. I don't know about you, but I am one of those people who sends himself emailed notes when I really need to remember something. It's usually easier for me to just tap out a quick note in email and send it to myself for later followup than to actually write a reminder of some sort.