Okay, Apple, it’s time to fess up about the AirPower

A post at at the Sonny Dickson website — which specializes in “exclusive leaks, news, and reviews for technology, cars, and pop culture” — says the problem with the wireless charger is problems with heat management and mechanical and interference issues.

The site has this to say about the current status of the AirPower: For the moment being, as has been mentioned all over the place since Apple’s most recent iPhone event, Apple has, for now, scrubbed almost every mention of the wireless charging device from their website, suggesting that the product will either be canceled, dramatically delayed, or taken back to the drawing board with an all new design that would have a different appearance than the one Apple showed us at the 2017 iPhone X event.

While it is still -possible- for the AirPower, or a similar device not yet shown to the public, to debut before the end of the year, broad consensus among engineers suggests that this is highly unlikely. Chatter from less notable individuals involved with the project further suggest that the AirPower concept and trademark are likely to be applied to an all new product, which will include unmentioned features, to be publicly shown at an undisclosed date “not likely to occur before Spring”.

Whatever the status with the product, it’s time for Apple to come clean about the product. If there’s issues that have led to its delay or demise, be upfront and we’ll understand.

Just don’t do something like this again.