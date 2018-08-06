The Nucleum 7-in-1 USB hub is a great peripheral for a 12-inch MacBook

The Nucleum incorporates power delivery pass-through to facilitate charging your connected device. The hub itself doesn’t require external power to function, so you don't need to keep it plugged into your charger if your connected device has enough power to run. And it’s compact enough that you can toss in in a backpack or purse and take it with you.

You should note that, when using the power delivery USB-C port with your USB-C cable and power adapter for charging purposes, the Nucleum can deliver up to 60W of power. That's plenty for juicing the 12-inch MacBook (29W) or the 13-inch MacBook Pro (61W), but not quite enough for the full capacity of the 15-inch MacBook Pro (87W).

Perhaps the biggest complaint with the 12-inch MacBook Pro is its lack of connectivity. The Nucleus adds a reasonably priced way to add USB-A, HDMI, and even SD and microSD functionality to the laptop.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★