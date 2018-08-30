Eve Systems expands its HomeKit compatible line of products

In addition to conventional wall switch control, the Eve Light Switch offers the convenience of toggling a light via iPhone, Siri, HomeKit rules, or on-device schedules set in the Eve App – even integrating Eve Light Switch into a traditional multi-switch setup is possible. Eve Light Switch replaces common European switches of virtually any type and comes in a white design.

Eve Light Strip follows the portable HomeKit-enabled mood lamp Eve Flare, launched in May. Like Eve Flare, Eve Light Strip sets the ambience via a selection of pre-installed lighting scenes, and also enables you to create your own colors. Thanks to its triple-diode architecture, the LEDs provide optimum brightness in full-spectrum white and color, and an especially high output of 1800 lumens across a length of 2m. Eve Light Strip uses Wi-Fi technology (2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n) and, like all Eve products, doesn't require a bridge. The Eve Light Strip can be extended to a length of up to 10m.