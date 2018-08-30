Eve Systems expands its HomeKit compatible line of products

Eve Systems is expanding its connected home product family, Eve, to include: an European version of Eve Light Switch; a LED accent lighting solution, Eve Light Strip; and a triple-socket Eve Power Strip. 

Like all products in the Eve range, these new accessories are based on Apple's HomeKit. HomeKit is a framework that allows control of compatible home automation devices through iOS and Siri.

In addition to conventional wall switch control, the Eve Light Switch offers the convenience of toggling a light via iPhone, Siri, HomeKit rules, or on-device schedules set in the Eve App – even integrating Eve Light Switch into a traditional multi-switch setup is possible. Eve Light Switch replaces common European switches of virtually any type and comes in a white design. 

Eve Light Strip follows the portable HomeKit-enabled mood lamp Eve Flare, launched in May. Like Eve Flare, Eve Light Strip sets the ambience via a selection of pre-installed lighting scenes, and also enables you to create your own colors. Thanks to its triple-diode architecture, the LEDs provide optimum brightness in full-spectrum white and color, and an especially high output of 1800 lumens across a length of 2m. Eve Light Strip uses Wi-Fi technology (2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n) and, like all Eve products, doesn't require a bridge. The Eve Light Strip can be extended to a length of up to 10m.

The Eve Power Strip enables control of up to three devices powered by a single outlet. Comprised of black housing encompassed by a solid aluminum frame, it provides surge protection to safeguard your electrical installation.

Smart: The Eve App provides a total consumption measurement for cost projection. Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n) enables individual or simultaneous device switching without latency. In addition, on-device schedules can be created and managed in the app.

The Eve Light Switch (99.95 Euro) and Eve Light Strip (US $79.95) will be available at a later date via Eve Systems, Amazon, and selected retailers. Pricing and availability of Eve Power Strip will be announced at a later date.

 