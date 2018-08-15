Griffin Technology’s Elevator takes your Mac laptop to new heights

The Griffin stand is easy to assemble and showcases your laptop’s good looks. However, it has a slight wobble to it, which was a bit disconcerting. Still, the Elevator’s nonskid pads on the top keep your Mac laptop from sliding around; nonskid pads on the bottom keep the stand itself from sliding around on a desk or tabletop. And though the stand holds the laptop at a slight downward slope, neither my 15-inch MacBook Pro nor my wife’s 13-inch MacBook Pro showed any inclination to slide off.

Also, it would be nice if you could adjust the height in case 5.5 inches isn’t enough elevation for you. Overall, however, the Elevator is a classy, ergonomically sound stand for just about any laptop up to 15 inches.

It’s available in gold, space grey, black, and classic aluminum for $39.99. It works with Apple’s entire Mac laptop range.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★