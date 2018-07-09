Nimble Commander is a macOS file manager with a minimalist design/
Nimble Commander is a file manager designed for experienced users of macOS. It’s not a must-have tool, but it does offer some advantages, especially with its minimalistic design.
Nimble Commander is a lightweight, small-footprint file manager with an ascetic look and feel. It doesn’t include any bells and whistles, so users who are focused on doing their everyday tasks don’t have to think about how to use it.
In addition to transparency, Nimble Commander Pro packs some advanced features that will come in handy for power users: live filtering when typing; file coloring; Process viewer; classic presentation mode; the ability to archive browsing on any VFS; batch renaming; extended attributes (xattr) editing; link handling; checksum calculation; a built-in terminal emulator; admin mode; external tools support; and external editors support. The utility’s user interface is focused on quick work and allows you to do the same things by using the keyboard, which saves a lot of time.
The most recent version (1.2.4) adds the ability to restore recently closed tabs via Shift+Cmd+R hotkey, or via Go->Recently Closed menu or via Plus button on the tab bar. Also, temporary panels are now stored in the navigation history.
Nimble Commander is available in a free version or the fully featured pro version from the Mac App Store. A demo version is available to download at http://magnumbytes.com/. It requires macOS 10.11 or higher.
Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★
