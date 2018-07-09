Nimble Commander is a macOS file manager with a minimalist design

In addition to transparency, Nimble Commander Pro packs some advanced features that will come in handy for power users: live filtering when typing; file coloring; Process viewer; classic presentation mode; the ability to archive browsing on any VFS; batch renaming; extended attributes (xattr) editing; link handling; checksum calculation; a built-in terminal emulator; admin mode; external tools support; and external editors support. The utility’s user interface is focused on quick work and allows you to do the same things by using the keyboard, which saves a lot of time.

The most recent version (1.2.4) adds the ability to restore recently closed tabs via Shift+Cmd+R hotkey, or via Go->Recently Closed menu or via Plus button on the tab bar. Also, temporary panels are now stored in the navigation history.

Nimble Commander is available in a free version or the fully featured pro version from the Mac App Store. A demo version is available to download at http://magnumbytes.com/. It requires macOS 10.11 or higher.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★