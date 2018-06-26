Apple releases its free Schoolwork app to teachers

Apple says its free Schoolwork app is now available for teachers, allowing them to create assignments, collaborate one-on-one with students, tap into the power of apps for learning and view and understand student progress.

The app helps teachers create assignments, see student progress and tap into the power of apps in the classroom. Schoolwork builds on the success of Apple’s Classroom app, which is used in schools around the world to help integrate the iPad into the classroom. Schoolwork and Classroom are designed to help teachers and administrators get the most out of integrating Apple technology into schools.