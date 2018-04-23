SubRosaSoft Disk Copy is a well-rounded backup/cloning app for macOS

One cool feature of Disk Copy is the use of hard links to reduce the amount of space required for incremental backup. To keep disk usage down to absolute minimum, the app uses hard links. The backup will appear and behave as an exact clone, but only take up a small amount of space. You can store many time-stamped backups of your drive or folders, and you can go back and pull out copies of any particular files that you want.

The application’s single-window design makes cloning and backing up a simple process. Disk Copy’s filtering capability allows you to exclude files from a backup. You can interrupt a backup and start it again later. What’s more, you can use Disk Copy’s scheduling features to create automatic backups or to save settings for manual backups you can run when you need.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★