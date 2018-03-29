tvOS 11.3 now out, adds frame matching for the Apple TV 4/
Apple has announced tvOS 11.3, which includes frame rate matching features that were previously only available on the Apple TV 4K.
You can obtain the update by going into the Settings app on your Apple TV. Choose System > Software Updates > Update Software. The Apple TV will restart and install the software.
tvOS tvOS 11.3 offers enhancements to Match Content support, a new privacy screen, automatic mode switching for AirPlay video sessions, performance improvement, and bug fixes. However, tvOS 11.3 doesn’t include AirPlay 2, which offers multi-room audio support. AirPlay 2 is Apple’s followup to the original AirPlay Wi-Fi-based music playback standard.