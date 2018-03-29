tvOS 11.3 now out, adds frame matching for the Apple TV 4

You can obtain the update by going into the Settings app on your Apple TV. Choose System > Software Updates > Update Software. The Apple TV will restart and install the software.

tvOS tvOS 11.3 offers enhancements to Match Content support, a new privacy screen, automatic mode switching for AirPlay video sessions, performance improvement, and bug fixes. However, tvOS 11.3 doesn’t include AirPlay 2, which offers multi-room audio support. AirPlay 2 is Apple’s followup to the original AirPlay Wi-Fi-based music playback standard.