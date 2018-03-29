Apple updates HomePod’s software to version 11.3

On your iOS device, open the Home app. Make sure that your iOS device is signed in with the Apple ID that you used to set up HomePod.

In the upper-left corner, tap the slanted arrow icon.

Tap Software Update.

If there's a new update, tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

Apple’s release notes say that Audio 11.3 includes "general improvements for stability and quality." However, it doesn’t include AirPlay 2, which offers multi-room audio support, which was expected. AirPlay 2 is Apple’s followup to the original AirPlay Wi-Fi-based music playback standard.