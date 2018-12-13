BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock is a great charger for up to three gadgets/
Like me, you’ve probably given up on Apple ever releasing its long-promised AirPower wireless charger. May I recommend Belkin's $159.99 BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock?
At $159.99, it’s pricey, but is very versatile. You can wirelessly charge an iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously — and even juice up a third device using the additional USB-A port. I’m using it with an iPhone Xs Max and Apple Watch Series 4 — with the extra USB-A port occasionally used to juice up my iPad Pro.
The BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock is fine-tuned with Qi — a wireless technology that uses inductive charging — so it can charge at levels up to 7.5W for compatible devices and at 5W/1A for the Apple Watch. Your iPhone will charge faster using Belkin’s dock than with a standard 5-watt charger. The extra USB-A port can charge a third device up to 5W/1A.
BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock charges Apple’s devices on contact while maintaining full functionality of the devices. For example, you can even take calls while your iPhone is powering up. There’s also support for Nightstand mode on the Apple Watch, which makes it convenient for using the alarm clock on the smartwatch.
Belkin says the BOOST↑UP Up Wireless Charging Pad can charge through cases up to 3mm thick. And it works great with my iPhone Xs Max in its leather case.
The dock works with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and all models of the Apple Watch. It comes with a five-foot, 45W AC adapter for quick setup.
What’s more, the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock is protected by a Belkin Connected Equipment Warranty. If your device is damaged by an electrical charge while properly connected to the charger, Belkin says it will repair or replace it up to a value of $2,500.
I hope I never get to test that guarantee. For now, I’m pleased with how I can keep my portable Apple gadgets juiced up in a device with a small footprint.
Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★