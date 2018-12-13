BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock is a great charger for up to three gadgets

Belkin says the BOOST↑UP Up Wireless Charging Pad can charge through cases up to 3mm thick. And it works great with my iPhone Xs Max in its leather case.

The dock works with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and all models of the Apple Watch. It comes with a five-foot, 45W AC adapter for quick setup.

What’s more, the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock is protected by a Belkin Connected Equipment Warranty. If your device is damaged by an electrical charge while properly connected to the charger, Belkin says it will repair or replace it up to a value of $2,500.

I hope I never get to test that guarantee. For now, I’m pleased with how I can keep my portable Apple gadgets juiced up in a device with a small footprint.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★