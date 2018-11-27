The Compass Pro 2 is a versatile tripod stand that works great with 2018 iPad Pros/
Twelve South has redesigned its Compass Pro for the new iPad Pros. The tweaked $59.99 tripod stand has a wider and more stable footprint to support the 2018 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro in either portrait or landscape mode.
What’s more, Twelve South has added an adjustable back leg to the Compass Pro 2 that provides two display angles. Conveniently, the stand folds completely flat, includes a travel bag, and works with most cases, so it’s easy to toss it in a suitcase or bag and take on the road.
There are several advantages to using the Compass Pro 2.
One: it elevates the iPad Pro enough to protect it from spilled drinks or simply from sitting on a dirty table at StarBucks.
Two: it vertically displays the tablet for an easy connection to an external display for dual-screen setups.
Three: fold down the secondary leg, and you have a standing stand or desktop dock for the iPad Pro.
Four: Lower the third leg to the “desktop active” angle, and you have a great set-up for reviewing email and moving objects between apps.
Five: You can fold the Compass Pro down to a typing wedge for drawing.
Six: Soft silicon covers the areas where your Apple tablet makes contact with the stand to prevent scuffs and scratches.
Seven: The tripod stand looks great with Apple products thanks to its brushed aluminum construction.
There are a variety of iPad stands available. But I’ve yet to see one that’s more versatile than the Compass Pro 2.
Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★