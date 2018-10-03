ATEN Technology launches Mac compatible USB-C Multiport Dock/
ATEN Technology has launched the $175 USB-C Multiport Dock with Power Pass-Through (UH3234). The Mac compatible one-step docking station is designed to boost productivity while allowing laptop users to create a minimalist workstation, according to Rojin Liao, product manager, ATEN Technology.
It’s ideal for small workspaces, remote workers, road warriors, and users that need laptops to quickly dock and perform like a desktop with reliable connectivity and enough power for large devices, he adds. The UH3234’s esign consists of an lightweight aluminum enclosure. Users can place their laptop directly on top of the dock to save space, type comfortably, and keep their laptop cool.
Additionally, the docking station provides extra expansion capabilities by allowing up to 10 extra devices to be added, including HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, USB 3.1 Gen 1, SD/MMC/MicroSD, ethernet and audio connectivity – all via one cable. Other features include:
One USB-C cable for power, video, audio, and data – users can charge, transfer data, and expand their workstation with up to 10 devices instantly;
The ability to charge power-hungry devices and peripherals while working – the dock provides 60W of power delivery pass-through via the laptop’s USB-C AC power adapter;
Support for 4K resolution on a single HDMI or DisplayPort display, and Dual 1080p on a DisplayPort and an HDMI or VGA monitor;
One USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A port that supports battery charging specification revision 1.2 (BC 1.2) for fast-charging;
Built-in memory card readers (SD/MMC/Micro SD);
Gigabit Ethernet;
The ability to connect an array of USB Type-A peripherals – connect headset/microphone, external hard drives, or a full-sized keyboard and mouse.
Supported power profiles include 20V/3A, 12V/3A, 9V/3A, and 5V/3A power specifications.