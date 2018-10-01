Mimeo Photos launches Apple Photo Project Ordering Service/
Following the news of Apple discontinuing its photo print services on Sept. 30, 2018, Mimeo Photos says it will continue to offer users the same end product that customers have received with Apple.
As a longtime partner of Apple, serving as the production arm for the creation of print photo projects for several years, Mimeo will continue to produce photobooks, cards, and calendars, according to Creative Director Nigel Barker. The company has unveiled a conversion tool and Apple Photo Project Ordering Service. This tool allows Mimeo Photos customers to convert and reprint Apple photo projects instantly.
Among other project extensions, Mimeo Photos will be the only app capable of both converting and reprinting Apple Photos projects to its global customer base, claims Barker. The update is available for free in the macOS store.
Users from all over the world can continue to order Apple Projects by uploading a PDF to import.mimeophotos.com. With a library of identical Apple themes and more, the Apple Photo Project Ordering Service matches the PDF to the correct theme for print.