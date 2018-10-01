Mimeo Photos launches Apple Photo Project Ordering Service

Among other project extensions, Mimeo Photos will be the only app capable of both converting and reprinting Apple Photos projects to its global customer base, claims Barker. The update is available for free in the macOS store.

Users from all over the world can continue to order Apple Projects by uploading a PDF to import.mimeophotos.com. With a library of identical Apple themes and more, the Apple Photo Project Ordering Service matches the PDF to the correct theme for print.





