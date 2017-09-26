Little Snitch 4: Keeping a constant eye on your network traffic

One Mac app I’ve heard about for years but never used is Little Snitch ($45) from Objective Development, designed to keep an eye on network connections to and from your computer. That’s a big task; your Mac is constantly sending and receiving information over the internet, and most of the connections that are made are benign. Occasionally your Mac might pick up something you wouldn’t ordinarily know about — malware, perhaps a keyboard sniffer, maybe a trojan of some sort. Little Snitch 4 is designed as a fast and reliable gatekeeper to help you protect your Mac from unexpected and undesirable network traffic.

The app provides a free trial so you can decide whether it’s right for you or not. Once installed, the user makes a choice on whether to run the app in Alert Mode or Silent Mode. In Alert Mode, Little Snitch displays a connection alert whenever an incoming or outgoing connection is made and asks you to allow or deny the connection. In Silent Mode, you can silence all notifications for a while and then make the decision at a later point on which connections to allow or deny. If you’re unsure of which mode to use, the developers suggest Silent Mode, as the constant alerts can befuddle a new user.

Most of the time, you’ll see Little Snitch working behind the scenes as a Menu Bar item, showing incoming and outgoing traffic and displaying a small color dot that shows which mode the app is currently in. When you want more detail, get a notification about a new connection, or otherwise want to keep an eye on what’s happening, you can open up the Network Monitor.