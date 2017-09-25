HoudahSpot 4.0 is a convenient desktop search tool for macOS

You can use the tool to create precise searches. Start with a simple search. When this turns up too many results, you can refine it by adding and combining criteria. With HoudahSpot you can: quickly sort through search results; add columns; apply filters; preview files and text matches; and set up templates for recurring searches.

The latest version (4.0) provides a: quick search field (you can start a search by typing just a few words); an improved criteria editor (you can set up and combine search criteria faster than ever before); save sets of frequently used search criteria; and reduce the number of results shown by selecting values in the Info pane. It also adds a Tabs feature.

HoudahSpot 4.0 is priced at $29 for a single-user license. A full-featured trial version is available for download. Licenses may be purchased from the Houdah Software store. A family license is available for $44.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★