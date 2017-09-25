HoudahSpot 4.0 is a convenient desktop search tool for macOS/
By Aaron Lee
Houdah Software's HoudahSpot 4.0 is an excellent desktop search tool for macOS.
With disk space ever growing and our digital lives continuously producing more and more data, much time is wasted searching for files. Even files you know are there can be hard to find when hidden in crowded folders. HoudahSpot builds upon macOS’s Spotlight and can help you get to the files you're looking for.
You can use the tool to create precise searches. Start with a simple search. When this turns up too many results, you can refine it by adding and combining criteria. With HoudahSpot you can: quickly sort through search results; add columns; apply filters; preview files and text matches; and set up templates for recurring searches.
The latest version (4.0) provides a: quick search field (you can start a search by typing just a few words); an improved criteria editor (you can set up and combine search criteria faster than ever before); save sets of frequently used search criteria; and reduce the number of results shown by selecting values in the Info pane. It also adds a Tabs feature.
HoudahSpot 4.0 is priced at $29 for a single-user license. A full-featured trial version is available for download. Licenses may be purchased from the Houdah Software store. A family license is available for $44.
Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★