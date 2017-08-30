Twelve South Curve desktop stand for MacBook is a beautiful and ergonomic work of art

One term that doesn't get quite the mileage as it did in the days of desktop PCs is "ergonomic". The term is defined as being an adjective that means "relating to or designed for efficiency and comfort in the working environment", and ergonomic design of computer workspaces and surfaces can make a huge difference in the day-to-day comfort and health of computer users. Twelve South has just released the $49.99 Curve for MacBook, a stand that places the screen of modern MacBooks at the precise height for comfortable viewing.

Design

Back in 2003, Twelve South co-founder and creative director Andrew Green was working for Griffin Technology when it occurred to him that he needed some way to match the screen height of a Titanium Powerbook with an original Apple Cinema Display. He invented the iCurve for Griffin, which was an immediate hit for the accessory manufacturer.