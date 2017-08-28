CADintosh for macOS a solid tool for technical, mechanical, and architectural drawings/
By Aaron Lee
Lemke Software's CADintosh is a 2D CAD program for macOS (10.5 or later) provides a helpful selection of tools to develop technical, mechanical, and architectural drawings. Designed especially for technical draftsmen and designers, it packs extensive pen options and the ability to export the visible drawing as DXF.
CADintosh drawings are composed of layers that can be conveniently organized in groups. The software supports up to 1,024 layers and allows 32,000 groups.
CADintosh contains a wide selection of design tools to create professional drawings. Users can create lines, circles, text, dimensions, X-lines, hatching, and set scale within their drawing. There are eight different pens of varying widths, colors, and styles that can be conveniently changed by accessing drop-down menus at the top of the drawing.
CADintosh also provides six different lines types available, including full line, dotted line, chain line, dotted line with two dots, zigzag line, and short dotted line. Lines widths vary from 0.0 to 99.99 mm in individual mode and each element can be designated a different color and width.
Users can import and export several file types in CADintosh including DXF, HPGL, IGES and PDF. Although the software includes internal symbols, registered users can import and export symbol libraries that can be utilized in their design. They can also save any symbols they have created in an archive. All CADintosh projects can be created in either metric or imperial units.
With version 8.1, users now have improved visibility of the pen options and only those options that are available are displayed. If opened, the symbol library will be stored during application usage. CADintosh also provides support of ^53 and ^54 shortcuts, and text can now contain ^xx commands and text. Additionally, many internal bugs were fixed.
CADintosh costs $32 and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Graphics & Design category. It can also be directly purchased online from the Lemkesoft website for $32. A demo is available for download.
Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★