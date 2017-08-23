TimeCache for macOS is on your side

TimeCache can use macOS' Address Book entries for client contact information, can produce charts of billable time and expenses, and can import from and export to iCal calendars. Version 9.0 offers a streamlined, tab-oriented interface to keep all important elements close at hand. You can also tear off tab panels to show in their own windows if that better suits your needs.

You can see as much or as little as you want on-screen at any time. Version 9.0 also makes it easier to share data betweenTimeCache and your iPhone or other Apple mobile device.Other improvements allow you to see how changes made throughout the day affect totals for ongoing projects or matters. There is also much better tracking of invoice payments.

With TimeCache, you enter time and expenses in a Daily Log that's like an electronic timesheet with a variety of options, from entering everything manually to letting TimeCache time you as you work. The PandWare software is also flexible. Whether you're a mouse person or a keyboard person, TimeCache offers shortcuts such as auto-fill, popup lists and an optional quick-fill feature in the Daily Log. If you work on a retainer basis with any of your clients, TimeCache offers tools for handling them.

Detail tracking gives you the option to record and selectively display as much information as you like. The software lets you store details in association with every time or expense entry you record. You can choose to add any number of the details you record for an entry to its descriptive note. Or you can copy them to the clipboard or save them to a file for use in another application. With the Details feature you can:

Share with a group. If you work on group projects, you probably need to document changes to update others in the group. You can record your changes as TimeCache Details as you go. When it's time to check in your work, you can copy your Details entries to the clipboard and paste them into a progress document (or as notes in a version control system), or save them to a separate file that you turn in with your work.

Improve your estimates. TimeCache notes help you produce accurate estimates when you're basing a bid on one or more similar projects you've already completed. You can look back at every step involved in producing a piece of work.

Descriptive notes. You can use TimeCache Details to record every step of your work. Then you can add one or more entries directly to a descriptive note with the click of a mouse -- or write a new note based on what you actually accomplished.

Visualize your work. You can see your day in iCal. TimeCache lets you post entries to macOS’s Calendar app to get an overview of each day's activities at a glance. You can also input time entries from Calendar. TimeCache lets you exchange data with macOS's Address Book application. You can bring client contact information in from Address Book or import clients from Address Book to TimeCache.