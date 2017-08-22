Chronos debuts Notelife for macOS and iOS

It also boasts three-phase encryption: on device, in transit to/from cloud, and in cloud. There features include: menu bar access to notes from any application; geotagging records location where notes are created; unlimited hierarchical folders for organizing notes; tags for categorizing and filtering notes; import/export in standard rich text format; dark or light interface style in macOS; multiple window support in macOS; and more.

A fully functional 30 day trial version of the macOS app can be downloaded from Chronos' website. It’s also available on the Mac App Store. Similarly, the iOS version is available at the Apple App Store. Notelife is available via a single subscription that covers all of a user’s devices. An annual subscription costs $20.

Notelife for macOS requires macOS 10.12 or later and 50MB of available disk space. Notelife for iOS requires iOS 10.3 or later.