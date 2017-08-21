iStat Menus serves up all the stats you could want (and more) about your Mac

Version 5 packs new menu bar icons and drop down menus. There's even an improved time menu with the current time, sunrise, noon, sunset, dawn, dusk light map and more for over 120,000 cities.

Other features include: support for memory pressure and compressed memory, support for a "dark mode" menubar, and info on which which apps are using lots of energy. The iStat Menu update also serves up enhanced per-app stats to show you how much bandwidth an app uses and its upload/download activity. Finally, network stats have been enhanced with more details such as the router address, subnet mask, DNS and MAC address, and Wi-Fi details like signal to noise ratio.

You probably won't need all the info and status reports that iStat Menus can give me, but almost anyone will find at least some of its data useful some of the time. For example, the battery life module can be extremely useful for Mac laptop users.

iStat Menus costs $18 for a single user license or $25 for a five-Mac license. If you've already purchased the app, you can upgrade to iStat Menus 5 for $9.99 or $14.99, respectively. The software requires Mac OS X 10.6 or higher. A demo is available for download.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★