Logitech announces the HomeKit-compatible POP Smart Button

Logitech today announced a new version of its POP Home Switch that works to turn HomeKit accessories or scenes on or off with the push of a button. The new POP Smart Button (US$59.95) and POP Add-on Smart Button ($39.95) will be available at Apple stores and Apple.com stores (no date set yet) exclusively at launch, with expansion to other retailers at a later date.

The POP Smart Button Kit consists of one smart button plus a POP bridge to connect the button to a Wi-Fi network. That button, which is available in White, Alloy, Coral and Teal, recognizes three gestures -- a simple press, a double-press, and a press-and-hold. Each gesture can trigger a specific preset command.

What's nice about this is that the user -- or a user's family member or guest -- doesn't need to have an iPhone or iPad at hand. With a touch of a POP Smart Button, any HomeKit-compatible accessory or scene can be turned on or off. The POP Smart Button is also compatible with other devices from Philips Hue, LIFX, August, Sonos, Harmony, Lutron, Insteon and Belkin WeMo.

The replaceable battery in the POP Smart Button lasts up to five years with typical use, and the buttons simply stick to any surface. The POP Add-on Smart Buttons work with the POP bridge included in the Smart Button Kit to expand the usability of the buttons. The bridge, by the way, just plugs into a standard wall outlet.

Me? I'm looking forward to putting a POP Smart Button on my nightstand so I can turn on all of the HomeKit-attached lights in the house with a single push while my iPhone is charging. Cool stuff...