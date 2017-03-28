iTunes U for the iPad gets built-in annotation tools, more

iTunes U provides tools for an instructor to bring a classroom together on the iPad. Users can build lessons with apps and your own materials, collect and grade assignments from students, start class discussions or talk with students one-on-one to answer questions and provide feedback.

Version 3.5 allows you to mark up photos with instructions or comments using built-in annotation tools. You can now send video messages and feedback in 1:1 chats between teachers and students and open audio or video files directly in other apps.