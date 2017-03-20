Screen Commander is new 'screen blanking' software for the Mac

Alien Orb Software has introduced Screen Commander 1.0, a screen blanking utility for macOS. Developed for users with multiple displays, it lives in the menubar as a small icon and provides screen blanking options at the click of the mouse.

Screen Commander lets you blank other displays while watching a movie, playing a game, or focusing on some work on a particular screen. You can blank out other screens when they’re not needed and quickly unblank them again on demand.