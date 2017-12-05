LandingZone docking station makes life more convenient for 12-inch MacBook users

The docking station allows you to connect a monitor, hard drives, printer, smart phone, headphones, speakers, headsets, tablet, etc. The MacBook can be used open or closed while it's locked in the docking station.

Connecting to LandingZone is easy. Slide out the right side of the dock. Plug the audio plug on the right side of the docking station into the MacBook’s audio port on the right side and line up the USB Type-C connector on the left side and slide both ends securely in place.

Once connected you don’t have to worry about plugging in cables, which means cable clutter is decreased. The ports are located on the back edge of the docking station.

Undocking is also easy. Press the release lever on the left side of the dock. This moves pushes the MacBook to the right and disengages the USB Type-C connector. Then slide out the right side of the docking station to unplug the audio connector.

You should note that the LandingZone Docking Station — compatible with 12-inch MacBook models released from 2015-2017 — requires the connection of the MacBook USB-C Power Adapter or another USB Type-C power adapter to power the docking station and charge the MacBook. Only limited functionality will be available without the connection of a USB Type-C power adapter.

The docking station is designed so that you can only charge one smart device at a time. You shouldn’t plug in more than two high power or high transfer devices at once.

Despite some limitations, the LandingZone dock makes life a lot easier for 12-inch MacBook owners.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★