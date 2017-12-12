Apple’s AiPort firmware puts the whack on KRACK

KRACK (Key Reinstallation AttaCK) can expose information shared on Wi-Fi networks, even over connections “secured” with data encryption and passwords. The vulnerability breaks WPA 2, the strongest and most common form of encryption used to protect data on home and business Wi-Fi networks.

Both firmware versions can be downloaded and installed via Apple's AirPort Utility on Macs or iOS devices. Version 7.7.9 is for 802.11ac hardware; the 7.6.9 version is available for 802.11n devices.