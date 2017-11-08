BetterZip is a useful archiving solution for macOS

By Aaron Lee

MacItBetter's BetterZip 4 is a useful archiving solution for macOS. One of its coolest features is the Direct Mode, which speeds up working with large archives by making archive preparation and recompression obsolete.

The archive password manager helps you work with encrypted archives by collecting a list of archive passwords in your macOS keychain. These can be used automatically whenever you open encrypted archives.

BetterZip has a password generator which suggests strong passwords whenever you need them. When you open a file in an archive with the View command and edit it with an external editor, BetterZip will detect the changes and give you the option to update the archive.

Presets can store all the settings that can be applied to an archive, from the destination folder and archive format, to passwords and even a script to execute when the operation completed. After that you can use and reuse the presets with one click instead of choosing all the settings over and over again.