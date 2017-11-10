PhotoBee can help you find lost photos, videos in macOS Messages

Until now the only solution has been to manually locate, select and download the photos and movies. However, Brattoo Propaganda Software’s PhotoBee for macOS lets you scan your iMessages for photos and movies, and then download them to keep them along with the rest of your photos.

With PhotoBee, you can select which contacts you wish to scan, as well as choose the destination to save the files. The app will scan through all your messages in Messages and list all found photos and movies so that you can browse them and choose which ones to save. Cool.

PhotoBee requires macOS 10.8 or higher. It costs US$7.95. A demo is available for download.