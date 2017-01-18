iBooks StoryTime is a fine Apple TV app for those who have children or grandchildren

You can turn off Read-Aloud narration if you want to read the book to your child yourself. You can even use the Siri Remote to swipe between pages.

Children’s books already in your iBooks account will load automatically. You can, of course, buy more (which Apple, naturally, hopes you’ll do).

iBooks StoryTime requires tvOS 10.0.1 or later. It comes with Dora's Big Buddy Race Read-Along Storybook (not my favorite children’s book), allowing you to test drive the app before buying any e-books.

I do wish you could choose between various narrator voices, but the illustrations on the books I’ve purchased are delightful. And, hey, iBooks Storytime is free. And I’d rather have my granddaughter have a book read to her by the app than just have her watching one TV show after another.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★