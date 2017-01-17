Microsoft Solitaire Collection: My new iOS app addiction

I never thought I'd say this, but I'm addicted to a Microsoft app. No, it's not one of the Office apps, so don't get worried... It's a game -- the Microsoft Solitaire Collection (free with in-app purchase).

For those of us who were forced at one time in our lives to use or support Microsoft Windows, solitaire is nothing new. I recall playing it on a Windows 3.1 machine back in the early 1990s, and it has been a venerable time-killer ever since. This marks the first time that Microsoft has brought its solitaire card games to iOS, and the company has done an excellent job with the app.

There are five solitaire games built into the collection: Klondike, Spider, FreeCell, Pyramid and TriPeaks. Klondike is the old, traditional game that's been around forever, while Pyramid and TriPeaks are relatively new to the Microsoft Solitaire world. Each has a different set of rules and method of play; while you might be an expert in one game, it really takes some effort to win consistently at all five.

Rather than being linked to Apple's Game Center, the Microsoft Solitaire Collection is tied into Xbox Live. Those who aren't Xbox owners are given an opportunity to sign up with the service so that game stats are available on all platforms and for some future capabilities.

Once you get the hang of the games, the Daily Challenges are fun. Each day you'll find one challenge for each game, rated easy, medium or hard. I can vouch for the fact that even some of the easy challenges are...a challenge! Each time you succeed making a challenge, you win some points that are accumulated during a month. So far in January, I've managed to make it to the "silver" level of total points -- there are bronze, silver, gold and diamond levels that can be achieved during a one-month period.