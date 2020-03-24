In a new blog post, Apple’s WebKit team says there are several enhancements to Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) in iOS and iPadOS 13.4 and Safari 13.1 on macOS to address their “latest discoveries in the industry around tracking.”

Cookies for cross-site resources are now blocked by default across the board. The WebKit team says this is a significant improvement for privacy since it removes any sense of exceptions or “a little bit of cross-site tracking is allowed.”

“Safari continues to pave the way for privacy on the web, this time as the first mainstream browser to fully block third-party cookies by default. As far as we know, only the Tor Browser has featured full third-party cookie blocking by default before Safari,” the team adds.