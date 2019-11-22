Apple says it’s added more than 20 new magazines to Apple News+, its $9.99/month service. Publications added include Empire, WSJ Magazine, EVO, Robb Report, and more.

Apple News+ brings together over 300 popular magazines, leading newspapers, and digital publishers into a curated experience within the Apple News app. Apple says that it would cost over $8,000 to subscribe to all the publications individually.

The subscription service has been criticized by some as being slow in gaining new subscribers. Apple signed on 200,000 subscribers to Apple News+ (of which I’m a BIG fan) in its first 48 hours in March, but has been stuck in neutral since that time, according to CNBC, quoting unnamed “people familiar with the matter.” Apple doesn’t reveal the exact numbers of News+ subscribers to publishers; however, CNBC claims the figure “hasn’t increased materially from its first couple days.”